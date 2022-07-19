19th July 2022

2 years and 113 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



The hottest day in the UK ever (or at least since records began) at 40 degrees.



Another day indoors which we all agreed was the best course of action or rather lack of action. I made a fish pie for dinner and we ate a little earlier as we planned to head out to Bushy Park again.



Just as we locked the garden gate, large raindrops started to fall which was very strange. It was also very nice to walk in the rain. The shower was very short lived and not very heavy so the much needed rain pretty much evaporated almost immediately.



The plus side of this very small amount of moisture was than toads appeared from goodness knows where in Bushy Park and I rescued one which was drying out on the path and revived it in the Heron Pond. The air was a little cooler in the park as well which was lovely. Here’s the team enjoying slightly cooler temperatures in Bushy Park

