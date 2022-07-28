28th July 2022

2 years and 122 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



The day has finally arrived - my photo club function at Fulwell. I have been preparing for a number of months, coordinating people, holding meetings and wondering why I tried to delegate task as it is actually easier to do things myself!



Needless to say we were ready far too early so arrived at about 5.30pm to check everything and add a few extra touches such as the table decorations and red napkins - club colours. Guests started arriving from 6.45pm and the person in charge of the slide show shown on the television arrived later than expected.



The evening went well and the food was excellent as usual. However, despite the rather arrogant new House Manager assuring me this would be the best event I have had there, it was not. There were a number of minor issues that I worked hard to overcome so the majority of people would not have realised which was my intention.



So, a good evening but not great and I was never really able to relax -I missed out on the cheese as well as I was up and down from the table!