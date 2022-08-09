9th August 2022

2 years and 134 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



Today I have mostly been filing papers… that have literally been piling up on my desk for the past 4-years. I am a piles person but even by my standards this was a tad excessive!



It took all day to separate papers that were either out of date or no longer needed. It was a good job and I finished the day by making up cards to deliver to Card Collection tomorrow and I’ll take the magazines to the paper bank as well - they are currently residing in the boot of the car!



I popped out for fresh (hot) air at the end of the day to post two letters I had written as well. We are headed into another heatwave with temperatures rising to the mid thirties again from Thursday lunchtime onwards. Everywhere is so dry, it is like a tinderbox and I am getting seriously worried about the risk of fire.

