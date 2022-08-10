10th August 2022

2 years and 135 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



Woah! Hot, hot hot and it’s going to get hotter.



I started the day with filing all the travel articles I had cut out of the magazines and I’m very pleased with the two arch lever files with dividers that I’ve put together. I then managed to drag a very heavy box of flat cards back upstairs to put them back under the bed. I wasn’t sure I’d manage it but by sliding on the carpet and taking a step at a time I did.



After a reviving cup of tea I headed out with a list of chores. First stop was the Cedar Road recycling skips and I emptied the boot of all the magazines I had sorted through a few days ago - they were very heavy. On to Molesey to deliver cards and to catch up with my friends and to how their sons wedding had gone at the weekend.



Stopping only to grab some lunch for later from Tescos, it was back to Twickenham where I finally managed to get rid of a stack of print cartridges for recycling at the excellent Star Print art and design shop. I finished my trip with a visit to Waterstones and found they need another 55 cards and also had a catch up over a barcode issue coming up.



This is the Twickenham riverside and Eel Pie Island - or as I call it ‘Twickenham Riviera’!!

