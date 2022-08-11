11th August 2022

2 years and 136 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



I was pretty tired this morning as for some reason I just could not get to sleep last night. I’m going to sleep downstairs tonight and hope this might help! The temperature rose to the mid thirties and from eleven o’clock this morning, we are officially in a heat wave again with an Amber weather warning!



In the morning I made up the Twickenham card order and later in the day I started the enjoyable task of working on the paperwork for our trip to Spain in about three weeks - I’ve found some nice places and this time I’ve checked opening times as I’ve been caught out by that on the past.



It’s so hot that I’ve moved Pingado into the cooler living room. I also popped out to enjoy the air con in Teddington Waterstones to do a card count and found they need another 85 as well!! This is the harsh sun shining through the leaves of our walnut tree.

