13th August 2022

2 years and 138 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



Phew, temperature heading for a peak today.



I had time to go out and get my paper in the morning before setting off to pick up Colin from Gatwick. I took the motorway route with no problem although traffic going the other way was solid on the M23. I had already decided to park on the top level of the short stay car park - as had everyone else visiting Gatwick and I had to circle around for literally twenty minutes before a person pulled out and I could grab their space. I had forgotten that there was a train strike today which explained the increase in cars in the car park.



Colin had landed by the time I got down to the Arrivals level but had a long wait for his luggage which gave me time to queue for an iced latte and accompany it with a flapjack from M&S - at vast expense. he eventually came through the gates - evidence supplied! It was very good to see him and we took a circuitous route home to avoid the massive tail back I had spotted on my way in on the M23.



A Nandos this evening to celebrate Colin’s return and to save me cooking.

