14th August 2022

2 years and 139 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



I think Colin is suffering due to the lack of air con in the house and it’s in the mode thirties



Plus side of these temperatures is that I could get two large lodes of washing dried in less than two hours. We pottered around and finally went out for a walk to Teddington lock in evening. We timed it well to see the launching of both the lifeboats and saw them pass through the locks and with lights and sirens blaring upstream. Afterwards we found out that they were helping to locate someone who went in the river need Hampton Court. Sadly a body was discovered the next day.



Despite the number of deaths in the river there were a lot of teenagers still climbing around the security fences put up on the footbridges to stop kids jumping in. On our way back we saw a police van arrive with two officers making their way over the bridge to try and sort out the situation.

