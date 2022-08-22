22nd August 2022

2 years and 147 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



I have been looking forward to but also quite worried about today. A few weeks ago I was asked by the Museum of Richmond if I could photograph a number of their exhibits for promotional and commercial use. I explained that I had not done that sort of work before but its along the same lines as other work I have done for peoples websites.



I had three massive bags of kit as I was not sure of the type of items I would be photographing and luckily Colin drove me in as it would have been very difficult on the bus!



A summary of the shoot - very hot (unventilated and no natural light), fascinating with twenty unique exhibits that I could get up close to - a real challenge with items varying in size from keys and coins to a large Grand Father Clock and exquisitely detailed diorama of the Palace of Richmond. I worked straight through with no break for four and a half hours and managed to complete all items. It was a challenge with the lighting and avoiding creases in the back drop.



Colin came to collect me at the end and I nipped into Richmond Waterstones to drop off my last delivery before we go away next week.



I was shattered this evening!

