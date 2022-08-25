25th August 2022

2 years and 150 days since the start of the 1st local down in March 2020.



After months of no rain and a few recent showers, it was heavily raining for nearly twelve hours today and the lawn is really freeing up. All of which is very apt as a hose pipe ban came into effect yesterday!



The rain just lightened a little for us to walk to Cafe Benedict to meet my friends Fred and Gill from photo club. They are a lovely couple and it was so nice to have time to chat although the cafe was very noisy and a total disappointment with virtually all croissants and Danishes sold out at precisely 11.00am - elevenses time! I have reviewed them on Trip Advisor!



In the afternoon I added the outcome of our meeting on Wednesday into my preparation notes which took a long time but I am trying to clear out the work before I crack in with sorting methinks and packing for next week.

