27th August 2022

2 years and 152 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



Pottering around today and I popped out for a lovely bunch of sunflowers for Sue this evening.



We caught the bus to Whitton and spent a really nice evening with our friends Robert and Sue. It has been a while since we’ve seen them and they had some exciting news as they are hoping to move to Walton on Thames which got us thinking!



We had a lovely evening and it didn’t take us long to get home with a combination of buses to Richmond and then back to Teddington - in fact as we got off the bus in Richmond I spotted the 33 coming over the bridge and ran across to stop it!

