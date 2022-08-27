Previous
27th August 2022 by emmadurnford
239 / 365

27th August 2022

2 years and 152 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.

Pottering around today and I popped out for a lovely bunch of sunflowers for Sue this evening.

We caught the bus to Whitton and spent a really nice evening with our friends Robert and Sue. It has been a while since we’ve seen them and they had some exciting news as they are hoping to move to Walton on Thames which got us thinking!

We had a lovely evening and it didn’t take us long to get home with a combination of buses to Richmond and then back to Teddington - in fact as we got off the bus in Richmond I spotted the 33 coming over the bridge and ran across to stop it!
Emma Durnford

This is now my tenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
