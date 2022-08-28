28th August 2022

2 years and 153 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020.



This morning we were cleaning around the house which needed it but mainly because Chris was coming over for dinner with his girlfriend. We were a bit daunted as we have only met her once briefly before.



We decided on a three course meal (I cooked). First course honeydew melon with parma ham, main course of salmon and prawns with new potatoes, beans and grilled peppers and we finished up with my lemon flan and berries. It seemed to go down well and we had a really nice evening. Monika has a good sense of humour and especially liked hearing about some of our misadventures whilst travelling!

