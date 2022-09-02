2nd September 2022

We had a good nights sleep and looked excitedly out of the window to see… nothing… but thick fog!! The shower was very good and the buffet Continental style breakfast (included) very good. No sign of any interesting saline as we can’t see anything.



We took another tablet although in the morning the sea was literally like a millpond. However, when we logged in for our free 45 minutes of WiFi, we could see that we are just off the French Coast but will be heading into the notorious Bay of Biscay a little later in the day.



It was strange not to have anything to do as we had virtually no internet (just managed to get another free 45 minutes on different devices), had no work to do and nowhere to go. The sun broke through the fog in the afternoon and we were lucky to find two unoccupied chairs on deck and watched films and programmes outside.



Later in the day it started to get a little rougher but luckily the tablets did the trick so we managed the three course included meal in our ticket. It was rather ‘lumpy’ at night!!

