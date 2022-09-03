3rd September 2022

Oh no… alarm set for 6.00am but that is Spanish time so it was actually 5.00am UK time. We had an early start to get up, packed and grab some breakfast before leaving our cabin and eating for the cal to return to our car at 7.00/8.00am depending on whether we were on Spanish or UK time!!



We were in our car ready to go by 8.00am Spanish time but had a bit of a wait in the parking area to allow other vehicles to leave the ferry and then go through passport control on the mainland. Colin was driving and I was on navigation duty. We finally made it to Spain (officially) and it was not too difficult to circumnavigate Bilbao and get on our way to Burgos where we planned to stop for lunch.



We stopped at a service station for a ‘comfort break’ and I took over driving as I have not yet driven ur car abroad despite driving many different hire cars I haven’t driven a right hand drive vehicle on the right of the road. It was not as bad as I expected, although you have to be careful when overtaking. I drove into Burgos and ended up in an underground car park. It was actually too early for lunch so we had a couple of ‘pinchos’ with two cokes instead. Back in the car and I drove onto the first stop of our trip in the Parador of Tordesillas.



We were lucky to get the last parking space in front of the building and after a quick check in we found we had a lovely deluxe room overlooking the pool - it was a brilliant size with a massive four poster bed.



We wandered into town after a rest to look for somewhere to eat but despite days of work building lists of restaurants, everywhere I had earmarked was actually closed. We found our way to the town centre - Plaza Mayor and discovered life! We found a great little place to eat with a set ‘plate’, beer and dessert. In true Spanish fashion there were crowds of people and families promenading and enjoying late dinners. A stage was set up and some Spanish folk musicians did a number of sound checks which sounded very good but for some reason they never really got started and we were there for nearly two hours!



We walked the twenty minutes back to the parador alongside the road which was very dark and we slept like logs without the boat movement!!

