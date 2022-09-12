12th September 2022

Packing day first thing and. Had prearranged to meet Manuel and his wife at 11.00am to hand over the keys as we needed it to exit the car park! I had thought ahead this time and had written in the their guest book in both English and Spanish and also prewritten a note on Google translate to let her know that I had stripped the bed and emptied the bins! They seemed very pleased and I promised to leave a review on the website for them. They are a lovely couple and my only regret is that we could not chat more easily.



Colin as on driving duty this time on our way to Cuenca - the city with the hanging houses. It was only a couple of hours on deserted roads. It turned out we were on a toll road but as it was only 84 cents I thought that was very reasonable!



I had set the SatNav for the Cuenca Carrefour, just a seven minute drive from our next apartment. It was a strange place with a massive nearly empty car park and no obvious entrance. I left Colin with the car and eventually find my way into a very big shopping centre full of shops and cafes… and virtually nobody else. We couldn’t access the apartment until 3.00pm so we headed din for a coffee and Danish before going for a shop. Yet again, incredibly well stocked, very unlike all British supermarkets at the moment and for the foreseeable future.



After buying far too much and having to buy yet another large bag we headed back to the car and I contacted José, we reset the SatNav and we were off. It was an easy route although the roads got smaller and smaller as we headed into the older part of town. Luckily I spotted the last parking space near the new apartment and José arrived just as I was seeing Colin in - nice parking. Very good value for our two bed apartment with inner patio, wifi and washing machine. José was nice and kept the Spanish to an understandable level for me. After he has left we got the bags in and in true British fashion made a cup of tea (using the saucepan method again like Toledo - not sure why there is not a kettle).



Then into Cuenca by foot. It’s hilly again! Amazing views up towards the ‘Casas Colgadas’ - hanging houses. We walked all the way up into the old town even though the sky was getting grey. The forecast for today and tomorrow is not that good, apparently with heavy rain, thunder and lightning. Today there was a few raindrops which warranted our umbrellas for about five minutes and that was it. The town is lovely and memorable from a video I had watched made by an American some time ago. We stopped for a beer and then decided to go into the cathedral - rather unassuming from the exterior and only one euro entry. Wow. How stunning it was and the organist wad practicing a new piece of music so it was very atmospheric. Some of the best statues and ceilings I have seen and such a lovely atmosphere - that said by a definite atheist!



We finally walked down and back via a quicker route this time and settled in for another carrefour dinner.

