18th September 2022

Bit of a slow start to the day but the good news was that the little but very well stocked shop was actually open in the morning which for a Sunday was a bit of a surprise. It gave me a chance to stock up on the local chocolate and honey for Mum, Hester and Sophie.



We got as far as the coffee shop we had visited on the night of the bull fight and ordered a cortado. It was very crowded and there were tour groups and a lot more traffic to previous days. We headed back home as Colin didn’t feel that well. I took the opportunity to FaceTime Mum and see how she felt after her fifth vaccination.



It was great to be able to show her the town. After my call we had a snack lunch of cheese and biscuits and then headed out for the second time towards the Tourist Information along from which Is the entrance over river.



The trail was meant to be 45 minutes but seemed to take quite a bit longer with stretches of steep climbs, several flights of steep steps and finally suspended wobbly hanging bridges.



The route was lovely although the river was quite murkey so difficult to envisage being a preferred location of breeding trout. One exciting spot on our walk was the glimpse of a snakes on the ground - between 1-2 feet long, it rapidly slithered away and into the water and swam off. I had thought it was a grass snake until I looked at my rather bad shot and with some Googling I am fairly confident that it is a Viperine water snake - known as a swimming snake.



The walk was lovely (once we’d finished the suspended walkways and steep steps. Surprisingly we ended up at the other end of the town but it was literally a five minute walk from the Plaza Mayor - now empty of the bull ring wooden planks and full of plastic cups.



Our footsteps were now sufficiently high that after drawing a blank on finding an open restaurant for the evening, we gave up and headed home for another meal of pasta, pesto and the other half of the chorizo from the other night! A good last day in Albarracin.

