26th September 2022

Oh dear, it was getting bit more choppy early today so before I even got up I took a seasickness tablet. In all fairness it was nowhere near as bad as the videos I was watching before we left the UK and as I manage both the complimentary breakfast and a two course lunch it obviously wasn’t that bad and the tablets are very effective! Photographic evidence of the ‘slight breeze’ on deck.



No sightings of any sea life apart from a couple of seagulls as we approached the Isle of Wight. The departure from the ferry at 5.30pm was not as well organised as when we got on and in the end we just headed off down the stairs to get back to the car on which we had obviously deactivated the alarm correctly as the battery was fully charged. One car broke down but luckily not in our queue but I have no idea how they eventually managed to leave the ferry.



It was amusing to see a massive winnebago which (so large it had two Harley Davison motorbikes in one storage compartment) being throughly searched by Immigration. I had volunteered to drive back from Portsmouth to Teddington and it was quite a change in mindset to transfer from being on the right back to the left but we achieved it with no incident although I was tired by the time we eventually got back.



Back home now and all seems well and to top it all, we were actually able to park right outside the house!

