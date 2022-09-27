27th September 2022

Back to reality with four lots of washing despite doing three sessions whilst we were away! The grass looks amazing considering it looked like an arid savanna when we left - obviously been a lot of rain since the hose pipe ban came in.



Colin tested the central heating although with the massive rice hikes it is unlikely we will be able to afford to have it on but the biggest news of the ay is that we picked Pingado up from his holiday home and he is back in position on the piano stool in the dining room.

