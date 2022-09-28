Previous
28th September 2022
270 / 365

28th September 2022

Colin was back to golf this morning and I was off to Boots for my annual flu jab as there is a warning that flu will be bad this year.

Rather annoyingly I had booked up and paid for my appointment before we went away but once I was masked up and sat down with my sleeve up, the pharmacist informed me that I could have it free from the 15th of October. As I was already there it seemed daft not to have it but also frustrating to have paid. I was hit with a bad headache later but no other bad side effects. Todays image is not as exciting as last week - a stormy sky over Watts Lane.

Over to St Margarets in the afternoon so Colin could see the dentist for a tooth that he chipped during our lunch in Pamplona… on all things on a salad!! Luckily it turned out to be a little chip off a crown and so no major work to put right.
Emma Durnford



