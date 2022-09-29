Sign up
271 / 365
29th September 2022
Today we finally got around to applying online for the CPZ permit that we will need from the 31st of October and I attempted to make a video of my calendar to show the different pages.
Our lad Pingado Hamster is clearly happy to be back home - here he is enjoying dressing gown time over breakfast and his own share of porridge!
29th September 2022
Emma Durnford
@emmadurnford
This is now my tenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
rodent
pet
hamster
spoilt
pingado
