30th September 2022

It was a bit of a shock to see thick fog this morning - after the heat of Spain we have been rudely dropped back into Autumn!



I was working on my website today with an update about my calendar. I am building up for a big reveal and promotion on Monday. I’ve written my Twitter tweet and drafted an email for past customers. I’m also starting to think about the invoicing for my Christmas card deliveries over the next couple of weeks.



I finally caught up with Mu in the afternoon and the good news is that she will be staying briefly before her big trip to South America and for a day or so on her return so we we can celebrate her birthday almost exactly on the date.

