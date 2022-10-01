1st October 2022

First thing I caught up with Hester on the phone while Colin washed the car - still covered in dust and sand from Las Bardenas Reales last week. This was a bit of a challenge as we are still under the hose pipe ban so a lot of buckets were involved.

Most of the rest of the day I continued working on my various press releases and in the afternoon I cut Coin’s hair again. Since the start of the first lock down in March 2020 I have been cutting Colin’s hair and since the first time which took nearly an hour and involved a large bald patch, I am down to twenty minutes with a graded back and scissor cut top!!



Just a grab shot to show the ridiculously large Volvo which is defying the yellow lines of Watts Lane.

