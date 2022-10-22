22nd October 2022

No lasting side effects it seems from yesterdays jab which is good.



I popped out and visited a business I have meant to look at for a while - the Teddington Chandlery. Colin needs a heavy duty chain to lock up his golf trolley and this is the only place it seems that not only has a choice but can also cut to half meter lengths. It is a fascinating place and I’m looking forward to returning on Monday. Teddington footbridge looked as attractive as ever!



Chris came over this afternoon and helped Colin to put up a new security lights on the back of our extension as there have been a number of break-ins in our area.

