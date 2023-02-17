Previous
Next
17th February 2023 by emmadurnford
48 / 365

17th February 2023

Today I whittled down my Norway photos to come up with my final panel of six but haven’t actually managed to get the mounting done yet. I ordered the perspex holders that we have decided to use for the photo club exhibition this year. I was worried in case they become out of stock nearer the time.

I had to go to M&S and this was the ridiculous lack of salad items which apparently are due to ‘bad weather’ even though the entire rest of Europe has not problem at all. This is just another of the Brexit ‘benefits’.
17th February 2023 17th Feb 23

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise