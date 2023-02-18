Previous
18th February 2023
49 / 365

18th February 2023

Continued working on the VIP list which has taken way longer than expected. I also prepped over 200 images that Colin has given me ready to create a book for Chris’s birthday in a few weeks.

I was also pleased that my order of the perspex holder for the photo club exhibition arrived - they are perfect - after less than 24-hours from ordering!

Todays photo is of one of my favourite flowers - Muscari - a.k.a grape hyacinths which Mum originally gave me nearly twenty five years ago in a large pot for my patio at my flat and came with me when I moved here.
18th February 2023 18th Feb 23

Emma Durnford

