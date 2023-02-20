20th February 2023

Pretty nervous this morning as I had my annual dental check top in Richmond. Last time I saw her I apparently had a problem that would require a lot of work but I had no symptoms whatsoever. I didn’t have the work done and now over a year later I still have no issue so I did question whether I need this. No mention at all of this today and I ‘passed’ with minor white filling due to over exuberant brushing!



I took the bus to Richmond and arrived a bit early so wandered up to the bridge to look at the river. In the afternoon it was a trip to Lidl after delivering my Squires order of cards.



We also called Colin’s cousin Ton’y wife Janet as it is her birthday today. Tony passed away during lock down and we have not been to see Janet since then so I hope we can take her out to lunch in the next few months. Sadly her little dog Honey passed away a while ago.

