52 / 365
21st February 2023
I spent most of the day working on the VIP list and I think I’ve cracked it.
It was also Shrove Tuesday so Colin knocked up a batch of pancake batter using Delia Smiths excellent recipe. They never fail.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
3707
photos
19
followers
18
following
15% complete
View this month »
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2023 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
21st February 2023 8:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
day
,
pancake
,
tuesday
,
recipe
,
smith
,
tossing
,
shrove
,
delia
