21st February 2023 by emmadurnford
I spent most of the day working on the VIP list and I think I’ve cracked it.

It was also Shrove Tuesday so Colin knocked up a batch of pancake batter using Delia Smiths excellent recipe. They never fail.
Emma Durnford

