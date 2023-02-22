22nd February 2023

I spent pretty most of the day on the computer working on the images and starting to put them together as a book. There’ll be a few more days work here as Colin is supplying the narrative as well.



In the evening we had the next meeting of the exhibition team. It’s getting closer to the date now and I can feel the pressure as I have a number of critical tasks to complete to deadlines.



No time for a photo so here’s today Wordle.