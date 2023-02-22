Previous
Next
22nd February 2023 by emmadurnford
53 / 365

22nd February 2023

I spent pretty most of the day on the computer working on the images and starting to put them together as a book. There’ll be a few more days work here as Colin is supplying the narrative as well.

In the evening we had the next meeting of the exhibition team. It’s getting closer to the date now and I can feel the pressure as I have a number of critical tasks to complete to deadlines.

No time for a photo so here’s today Wordle.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise