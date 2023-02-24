Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
55 / 365
24th February 2023
I spent most of this morning designing and putting together Karen’s birthday voucher and coffee cup set as well as writing numerous emails to do with the photo exhibition.
Once Colin got home, in the afternoon we continued with Chris’s book - I think Colin is realising how long it takes to pull these books together!
I went out at lunchtime and I spotted that the cherry trees have started to blossom in Manor Road - having said that, it was really nippy today with some ice on next doors extension roof.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
3707
photos
19
followers
18
following
15% complete
View this month »
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2023 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
24th February 2023 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
flowers
,
pink
,
blossom
,
cherry
,
springtime
,
manor
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close