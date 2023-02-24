24th February 2023

I spent most of this morning designing and putting together Karen’s birthday voucher and coffee cup set as well as writing numerous emails to do with the photo exhibition.



Once Colin got home, in the afternoon we continued with Chris’s book - I think Colin is realising how long it takes to pull these books together!



I went out at lunchtime and I spotted that the cherry trees have started to blossom in Manor Road - having said that, it was really nippy today with some ice on next doors extension roof.