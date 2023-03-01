Previous
1st March 2023 by emmadurnford
60 / 365

1st March 2023

It was over to see Colin’s genealogist in Epsom again this morning and he is nearly at the stage of getting a large printed copy for us to mount and display. I took notes as usual and then I was treated to lunch at our regular Chessignton Garden Centre stop on the way home. We stopped in Molesey so that I could finally drop off their card order which has been sat at home for some days.

I counted cards in Teddington Waterstones in the afternoon and like Richmond they also need quite a few to restock which is good news.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Emma Durnford

