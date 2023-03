2nd March 2023

This morning I worked on a rapid turn around on the cards needed for Richmond and Teddington.



It was over to Kew in the evening as it was the annual AGM of my photo club. It was rather disappointing that there were only about 25 or so members who bothered to turn out but the evening went smoothly. Todays photo is the handover from outgoing President Lorraine to incoming President Wendy.