29th March 2023

We had to got to Kingston in the morning and it was hammering down with rain - this is the view from the John Lewis cafe.



A really stressful day today as we decided to take Pingado to see the vet as his bad leg has got worse. We got a late appointment and he was very good. His leg has been causing a problem for a month or so but he doesn’t seem to be in pain or we would have taken him sooner. Once the vet had gently wiped some blood away (I think it is a tumour) it was clear to see it is a lot larger than I had thought. She wants us to bring him in first thing tomorrow morning and then she will sedate him and take a biopsy. I asked for an estimate of costs and it will be well over £400 to simply sedate and not even treat him. I am prepared to pay to make him well as he is only a year and a half old but it might not be the best course of action. She gave me some antibiotics to give him and I managed to syringe 0.1 mils into him - he was very good and so was I - quite a task to get into a squirming hamsters mouth! Poor Pingado.

