Previous
Next
29th March 2023 by emmadurnford
88 / 365

29th March 2023

We had to got to Kingston in the morning and it was hammering down with rain - this is the view from the John Lewis cafe.

A really stressful day today as we decided to take Pingado to see the vet as his bad leg has got worse. We got a late appointment and he was very good. His leg has been causing a problem for a month or so but he doesn’t seem to be in pain or we would have taken him sooner. Once the vet had gently wiped some blood away (I think it is a tumour) it was clear to see it is a lot larger than I had thought. She wants us to bring him in first thing tomorrow morning and then she will sedate him and take a biopsy. I asked for an estimate of costs and it will be well over £400 to simply sedate and not even treat him. I am prepared to pay to make him well as he is only a year and a half old but it might not be the best course of action. She gave me some antibiotics to give him and I managed to syringe 0.1 mils into him - he was very good and so was I - quite a task to get into a squirming hamsters mouth! Poor Pingado.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise