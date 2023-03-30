30th March 2023

Oh dear. I went to see Pingado first thing before going for a trim with Steph. Since his visit to the vet he has gone badly downhill and could hardly struggle out of his bed for his morning snack. I now know it is not fair to put him through a long procedure which will not even treat him, just attempt to find out what is wrong so I made the big decision to make an appointment to have him put to sleep. I am so sad, we feel short changed as he is such a lovely boy after his nervous start a year and a half ago.



I had to have a trim before the vet appointment and Steph’s dogs Chester and Harper tried to cheer me up.



The time came at 11.15am and we took Pingado for his last visit. He was very still and I know it is the right thing to do but we were both so upset. We stroked him and said goodbye and we bought his little body back home to be buried with his predecessors in the back garden in due course. I am so sad. Good bye Pingado.

