31st March 2023

This morning I was over in Richmond and then Twickenham delivering cards to the two branches of Waterstones. It was grey and damp as todays photo demonstrates!



Later in the day we drove over to Kent For Ian’s delayed birthday meal at a Japanese restaurant. Traffic was bad on the M25, so bad in fact that Chris and Monika who were joining us were delayed by over an hour and a half. Despite a massive table of many people that we did not know, the meal was excellent. I tried many different things that I have not eaten before and all were very good. It was well worth the rather lengthy journey over.

