16th April 2023

This was the very last day of this years exhibition which I had a large amount of input to make it actually happen. I was on duty in the shop in the afternoon and then for the mania of knock-down after 4.00pm. It was quite mad as the Treasurer decided he wanted to make all the shop payments on the day and I was trying to count stock, allocate sales and organise payments.



I managed to take a brief moment to take down my own panel and this is Seamus officially calling the end of the exhibition. I was shattered when I eventually got home and because Colin had his second op onFriday he was not able to drive so I had to carry everything home!

