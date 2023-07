15th July 2023

There had been a number of warnings today about bad weather, storms and gales. All of the Royal parks in London had parts closed in anticipation as did Kew Gardens. Needless to say, the final arrival of the bad weather was not anywhere near as bad as we had been warned.



Here is a long exposure of the walnut tree and back garden showing some wind movement but not as much as I had hope so not that impressive at all!