21st July 2023
185 / 365

21st July 2023

Over to Richmond this morning to deliver cards to Waterstones. No mention of discontinuing them so I made the delivery, got the paper work signed and left briskly. This is Paved Court looking jolly with bunting.

Out to Waterstones in Teddington this afternoon for their delivery… again no problems with that!

Last shock of the day - an email late at night telling me that our return flights from Pisa have been cancelled and there are no others on the day. This is awful as everyone has booked their flights and we need to go. I spent an hour surfing for different flights and have found another BA flight on Saturday - not ideal and there will be other expenses so I need to sort this out first thing tomorrow morning.
Emma Durnford

53% complete

