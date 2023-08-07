7th August 2023

Most of today I spent photographing the old iMac with a view to trying to sell it although I am trying to accept the fact that although it cost a lot to buy, being a 2008 version (in full working order), it will be very difficult to sell. As well as writing the advert and photographing various screens, I also have to delete all personal data. This took a long time as I didn’t want to simply do a factory reset as I have read that there can be problems with the version of OSX not being able to be reinstalled.



Today’s photo is the result of Colin’s latte course on Saturday… apparently it is a highland cow and involves ‘free-forming’!

