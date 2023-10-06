6th October 2023

We headed into Kingston today as I had some things to pick up and I also wanted to see the Kingston Photo Club’s exhibition at All Saints Church.



This is a lovely venue although too small for our show. We decided to get some lunch there as well and we had a really nice baked potato (with chicken and bacon for me). Afterwards I viewed the prints and caught up with the club members on the entry desk - who took the mick out of me for representing the RTPS! The church is really nice and it is great that it does a lot for th ell community besides offer religion.

