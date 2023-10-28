28th October 2023

A more relaxing day today although I was finishing off my packing bit by bit.



Some time ago I had spotted an exhibition that I know Mum would enjoy all about different animal poos, collect and preserved from London zoo. As a zoologist I knew she’d appreciate it and it harked back to ‘scat’ identification when we are young - yes I can ID an otter ‘spraint’. The exhibition was in a new gallery underneath John Lewis and encompassed to old priory and bridge from the 11th to 13th centuries so added reason to visit to get a close up view.

In the event it was rather interesting - at least the old bridge was. This is Mum next to me favourite poo - that of a lowland gorilla!



Afterwards I took out some holiday money from John Lewis which is what I should have done during my shopping day a few days ago but I totally forgot and I also returned one of the tops for a refund as I changed my mind. Finished up at the charity shops fo rMum to indulge her penchant for bargains - is it nearly her 80th birthday after all.

