9th December 2023 by emmadurnford
9th December 2023

Bad news this morning as we came down to a leak in the kitchen ceiling from somewhere in the extension. Luckily it is one one storey but we have no real idea where the water is coming in. We took the decision to cut back the paper. Rather tricky as it involved pulling out our heavy fridge so I could squeeze behind and then use my scalpel to carefully slice the paper. Water is pouring out, absorbed by the plaster board and there were a worrying number of woodlice and massive spiders hidden behind the paper.

In the afternoon I got all the boxes of decorations out of the loft and put the swag up which takes some time - it looks good with the lights on it. This is the tree in Teddington which looks really nice this year.
Emma Durnford

