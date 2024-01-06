6th January 2024

Today we had to finally take the Christmas decorations down. It's quite sad as the Christmas tree literally looks as good as the day that I decorated it. It’s funny that taking everything down takes literally a quarter of the time that it does putting it up.



As well as de-Christmassing the house, I also managed to get through four lots of washing from our time away. Today's photograph is the first one I have taken specifically for a new WhatsApp group set up by my friend Emmeline which comprises of five of my friends from my photo club and we are doing the ’52 Frames’ project. The topic of the first week is ‘Self Portrait’ so this is a selfie of me in one of the Christmas bauble I have just taken down.



Later in the evening we had a scheduled FaceTime with Colin’s friend Richard Hut who lives in Tamworth in Australia. It's quite amazing at this time of the evening that there was virtually no time delay and we could see his lovely garden and the sunshine of the Australian summer as we sat in the cold winter darkness (well we did have the lights on but you get the gist!).

