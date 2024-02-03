3rd February 2024

A rush this morning as I had to collect the recut mounts from my framer in Hampton, remount 7 prints and then frame and wrap them.



In the late afternoon we drove back to the pub in Surrey so that I could deliver the fifteen framed prints that I have been rushing to complete before we go to Spain. The meal was not great but at least I could drop off the prints and most importantly, deliver my invoice! This is Koby sat hoping for snacks from the table at the pub.



Today is also an important day and I cannot believe that it is exactly twenty years since Dad passed away. In some ways it doesn’t feel that long and other ways it’s a lifetime.

