8th March 2024 by emmadurnford
62 / 365

8th March 2024

Today I got down to editing down and prepping images from my family photo shoot on Tuesday. I’m pleased that I’m well over my 10% select rate with nearly 50 good images to prep.
In the evening I knocked up a lemon cake to take to Chris and Monica’s tomorrow to celebrate her moving in - I had thought it was a birthday cake but apparently I’m making a coffee cake for that in a week or so!

Todays photos is of the pot on my favourite Mascara which reliably come up every year since the year Mum gave them to me in that pot for my flat back in 1998!
Emma Durnford

This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
Photo Details

