Previous
Next
3rd April 2024 by emmadurnford
94 / 365

3rd April 2024

Today is Dad’s birthday… he would have been 81 but sadly passed away when he was just 60 years old in 2004.

I was working on exhibition stuff pretty much all day hence an unimaginative Wordle.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise