10th April 2024 by emmadurnford
10th April 2024

Today I tried my hand at plumbing. This wasn’t intentional but Colin discovered a pipe under the sink had become totally disconnected - luckily before he turned on the hose to wash the car! Despite a certain amount of reservation (not mine), I actually managed to attach it together and tighten up with a spanner after the purchase of four copper ‘olives’ at the vast expense of £1.50 from the local hardware shop. I then used the drill and attached four batons that Colin had sawn up to support the shelf that had fallen down and caused the pipe to disconnect. This is a shelf support - could be considered ‘riveting’ - get it?!

Exhibition stuff this afternoon and I seem to be dealing with the entire cast of the Muppet Show!!
