13th April 2024

After the brief break yesterday up town in the warm, it was back to the exhibition work with a vengeance. I am takin this weekend to really try and finish off most bits of work of 4th entry desk and shop. I cannot believe the length of time this has taken me and I think it is time that I called this year my last year of doing this.



Although it was pretty fall on, I stopped for a bit to do some hedge trim sweeping (I’m so much better than Colin at clearing up!) and emptying he bowls in the garage. Then back to work.



This photo is of one of the little violets that appear every year by our back step and on the path. Despite virtually no soil, somehow they cling on in the cracks in the concrete. Looks like Spring is here.





