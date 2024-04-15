15th April 2024

I am hoping that this is my final day working on the exhibition which was actually supposed to be yesterday. I had a break through with paper work in the evening and I think I am almost there.



The big news of the afternoon was that Tess - Colin’s recently discovered (and slightly bonkers) half cousin in Australia, had given us details of a further half cousin living in Muswell Hill. Colin is still tying to piece together his maternal Grandmothers life as she disappeared from the family when his Mum was only three years old.



I did a bit of research and Googling and found further details about the woman and Colin was going to write to her but I was pretty sure that the address we had was wrong. We decided that I should brave a phone call as it might seem strange for a man to call her out of the blue. The result was a very surprised woman who had been waiting for such a phone call for many years. She sounds lovely and already we have exchanged photos on WhatsApp and Colin has emailed her Wirth more details. Turns out is Grandmother may have been married three times with six children (that we know about) by three different men. Wow.



After all the excitement of the phone call and my work, my photo today is actually just my early morning Wordle!

