16th April 2024

What a day of sunshine and sudden downpours and then window shaking thunder with lightning.



I managed to get out in between the showers to order a bouquet of flowers to pick up on Thursday for the Mayor form our local florist - I love the smell inside of florists. Later in the afternoon it was a long overdue trip to Sainsbury’s where we managed to get inside before this cloudburst arrived. It was very wet but sunny when we eventually got back outside.