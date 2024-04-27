Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
117 / 365
27th April 2024
After the sunshine and warmth of yesterday, the weather reverted to type for April and it was heavy rain storms most of the day. I managed to time it right for a brief dry spell to pop out to count cards at Waterstones - 110 needed which is good.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
4114
photos
20
followers
15
following
33% complete
View this month »
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2024 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th April 2024 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
reflections
,
weather
,
rain
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close