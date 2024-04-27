Previous
27th April 2024 by emmadurnford
27th April 2024

After the sunshine and warmth of yesterday, the weather reverted to type for April and it was heavy rain storms most of the day. I managed to time it right for a brief dry spell to pop out to count cards at Waterstones - 110 needed which is good.
Emma Durnford

