Previous
Next
1st June 2024 by emmadurnford
153 / 365

1st June 2024

This mornings very interesting task was to check the house insurance renewal, look for better quotes and try some negotiation. The NFU which we had used for car insurance was a starter until they came up with a quote of well over a thousand pounds which was nearly £700 more than the renewal cost quote. I found some more competitive quotes online and with this in hand I Calle out company who - with very little work - reduced our quote by over forty pounds to undercut the other quote. Just as well I called.

Later in the we got ready for going out… all the way around the Crescent by four houses to the joint 60th birthday of our neighbours Charlotte and Bill. They live in a semi-detached house on the corner of the Crescent and as such their garden is far bigger than hours. They have a lovely conservatory with a mature vine in it. It was a great evening, very well organised and a good chance to catch top with other neighbours. We didn’t get to bed until well after 1.00am!
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise